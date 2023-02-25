What’s causing current shortages of baby formula and medicine for kids?

Subscribe to Here’s the Deal, our politics
newsletter for analysis you won’t find anywhere else.
Thank you. Please check your inbox to confirm.
Ali Rogin
Ali Rogin
Claire Mufson
Claire Mufson
Leave your feedback
From baby formula to children’s medicine, parents are being battered by a wave of shortages. Chabeli Carrazana, economy reporter for The 19th, joins Ali Rogin to discuss what’s missing on store shelves and the effect it’s having on families.
Ali Rogin is a correspondent for PBS News Weekend and a foreign affairs producer at the PBS NewsHour.
Support Provided By:
Learn more