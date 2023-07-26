Pattern of racist violence following progress examined in new book ‘American Whitelash’

In the new book "American Whitelash," Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist Wesley Lowery examines the pattern of racist violence that follows racial progress in our country, including the recent white supremacist violence that surged following Barack Obama's presidency. Wesley sat down with Geoff Bennett to discuss his findings.

Geoff Bennett serves as co-anchor of PBS NewsHour. He also serves as an NBC News and MSNBC political contributor.

@GeoffRBennett

