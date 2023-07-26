Pattern of racist violence following progress examined in new book ‘American Whitelash’

Subscribe to Here’s the Deal, our politics
newsletter for analysis you won’t find anywhere else.
Thank you. Please check your inbox to confirm.
Geoff Bennett
Geoff Bennett
Leave your feedback
In the new book "American Whitelash," Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist Wesley Lowery examines the pattern of racist violence that follows racial progress in our country, including the recent white supremacist violence that surged following Barack Obama's presidency. Wesley sat down with Geoff Bennett to discuss his findings.
Geoff Bennett serves as co-anchor of PBS NewsHour. He also serves as an NBC News and MSNBC political contributor.
Support Provided By:
Learn more