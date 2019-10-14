PBS launches “NewsHour West,” based in Phoenix

Judy Woodruff:

And finally tonight, for those of you watching "NewsHour" in the Western part of the country, or after 9:00 p.m. in the East and online, you may have noticed something different.

We are thrilled to announce that tonight we are launching "NewsHour West." We realize the news doesn't stop after we go off the air, most nights at 7:00 p.m. Eastern.

So we will be updating news headlines to better serve our Western and late-night audiences.

And I'm now joined by our correspondent anchor Stephanie Sy, who is based at our bureau at the Cronkite School of Journalism at Arizona State University in Phoenix.

Stephanie, you have been preparing for months. Are you ready?