PBS launches “NewsHour West,” based in Phoenix

News doesn’t stop when we go off the air on the East Coast, so we're launching “NewsHour West” to update evening headlines for our Western and late-night audiences. Based in Phoenix at Arizona State University's Walter Cronkite School of Journalism, our Western bureau will serve as a reporting hub for breaking news and feature stories. Correspondent and anchor Stephanie Sy joins Judy Woodruff.
Judy Woodruff:
And finally tonight, for those of you watching "NewsHour" in the Western part of the country, or after 9:00 p.m. in the East and online, you may have noticed something different.
We are thrilled to announce that tonight we are launching "NewsHour West." We realize the news doesn't stop after we go off the air, most nights at 7:00 p.m. Eastern.
So we will be updating news headlines to better serve our Western and late-night audiences.
And I'm now joined by our correspondent anchor Stephanie Sy, who is based at our bureau at the Cronkite School of Journalism at Arizona State University in Phoenix.
Stephanie, you have been preparing for months. Are you ready?
Stephanie Sy:
We are absolutely ready and so excited. Thank you so much, Judy.
You might recognize my surroundings, by the way, because this set was built to match your set. Starting tonight, we are offering an updated version of the show for our viewers in the Western U.S. and for viewers online or, if you're on the East Coast and take the late-night feed, you as well.
To be clear, we won't be redoing the entire show. We will be redoing the news summary, which will allow us to bring the most up-to-date news to viewers in the Western time zone.
As you said, Judy, often, news breaks after you get off the air. Maybe a Cabinet secretary resigns or a wildfire gets out of control.
So, myself, our senior producer here, Richard Coolidge, and the rest of our team will be here to stay on top of those developments and write bring the latest news where you have left off.
It is something our West Coast and online audiences have been wanting. And I think it really broadens "NewsHour"'s reach and scope.
Judy Woodruff:
And you're also going to be serving as a center for expanding our ability to report throughout the Western U.S.
Stephanie Sy:
Yes, that's right, Judy.
Our bureau here in Phoenix is also going to be serving as a reporting hub for this part of the country. So I and a field producer will be going to cover both breaking news of national importance that comes up, as well as feature stories.
For example, there are a lot of unique challenges in states in the Southwest, water shortages, land use issues, issues that are particular to Native American communities.
Then we have the political impact of a state of Arizona, which has a crucial Senate race coming up in 2020, and has a changing demographic that could make it highly significant politically in coming years.
And then, of course, you have the giant out West, California, which is becoming really, Judy, a laboratory for all kinds of progressive legislation and is also, of course, with its raging wildfires, one of the front lines in climate change.
It's a lot, and now we will be closer to those stories.
Judy Woodruff:
The "NewsHour" goes West, Stephanie Sy, starting tonight.
Thank you, Stephanie.
