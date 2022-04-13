PBS NewsHour documentary explores the challenges of life after incarceration

Amna Nawaz
Frank Carlson
Mike Fritz
More than 70 million Americans have an arrest or criminal record that in many cases prevent them from getting housing, work and reconnecting with their families after incarceration. Those challenges are the subject of a NewsHour documentary premiering Wednesday on PBS called “Searching for Justice: Life After Lockup,” produced by Mike Fritz and Frank Carlson and hosted by Amna Nawaz.
Amna Nawaz joined PBS NewsHour in April 2018 and serves as the program's chief correspondent and primary substitute anchor.
Frank Carlson is a general assignment producer at the PBS NewsHour, where he's been making video since 2010. @frankncarlson
Mike Fritz is a video journalist and producer for the PBS NewsHour.
