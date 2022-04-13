PBS NewsHour documentary explores the challenges of life after incarceration

More than 70 million Americans have an arrest or criminal record that in many cases prevent them from getting housing, work and reconnecting with their families after incarceration. Those challenges are the subject of a NewsHour documentary premiering Wednesday on PBS called “Searching for Justice: Life After Lockup,” produced by Mike Fritz and Frank Carlson and hosted by Amna Nawaz.

