Pennsylvania Senate race will help determine control of chamber

Geoff Bennett:

You mentioned the student — you heard the student there mentioned Shapiro. She was talking about Josh Shapiro, the Democrat running for governor here.

Democratic strategists and officials I have talked to feel much better about their chances in the governor's race than they do necessarily about the Senate race, in large part because Josh Shapiro has maintained a healthy lead ahead of the Republican in this race, Doug Mastriano, for weeks.

So, right now, as the polls close in less than two hours from now, the attention shifts really to watching the vote come in. You heard Lisa say it'll be a long night watching the votes be tallied. Well, here in Pennsylvania, it could be potentially a long week. The acting secretary of state is on record saying that there will not be a final tally tonight, that it will take some time.

We know that the vote will be delayed in Philadelphia because of a last-minute counting change there as a result of a Republican-backed legal challenge targeting that Democratic stronghold. And so the Fetterman campaign has been very intentional about telling their voters that, as the vote comes in, that they expect the in person vote to skew Republican and the mail-in vote to skew Democratic, in much the same way as happened back in 2020.

It took four days here for the vote to be called in President Biden's favor — Judy.