Key races in Arizona may not be called on election night

Stephanie Sy:

Good evening, Judy.

We are at the Central Library in downtown Phoenix, one of the major polling centers. And what a beautiful thing to see people afterward dropping off their ballots. We have seen a steady stream of voters here, indicating there will be a healthy turnout here in Maricopa County.

But, as you said, there were problems earlier today. Election officials here in Maricopa County said that some 20 percent of voting centers were experiencing problems with their tabulation machines. Those aren't the voting machines. Those are the machines that count the votes for people that do so in person.

They at this hour have said they have figured this issue out, that it was not a tabulation machine problem, but, rather, a printer problem, and they are now sending out technicians to change the printer settings with two hours before polls close.

But, Judy, this was just about the worst way that you could imagine the day starting for Maricopa County election officials, who have really taken great pains to show people that they are on top of election procedures and security.

There are Republicans, as you know, up and down the ballot here in Arizona who have run on election fraud claims, repeating disproven claims about the 2020 electoral process.

Among those is GOP gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake. And I did have an opportunity to ask her earlier about what she thought of the tabulation machine problems. She did say that she believes these problems only occurred in conservative areas.

That is simply not true, Judy. This, where I'm standing, is a Democratic stronghold, downtown Phoenix, and they had problems at this voting center. But let's hear what else she had to say.

Kari Lake (R), Arizona Gubernatorial Candidate: My question is, do you think what's happening here in Maricopa County is normal?

We have had problems after problems. This is incompetency. I hope it's not malice. But we're going to fix it. We're going to win.