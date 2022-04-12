Resilient Ukrainians in Kharkiv maintain resistance against unabating Russian onslaught

By —

Jack Hewson

By —

Ed Ram

By —

Dmitri Frantsev

Audio

Among the cities hit hardest by the Russian invasion is Kharkiv, once Ukraine's second-largest city. It has suffered relentless shelling, and is devoid of many of its people. But a core remains, some to fight, others with no other choice, and still others trying to save what's left. Special correspondent Jack Hewson and filmmaker Ed Ram report from the resiliency of the city and its people.

Listen to this Segment

By —

Jack Hewson

By —

Ed Ram

By —

Dmitri Frantsev

Support Provided By: Learn more

More Ways to Watch

Additional Support Provided By: