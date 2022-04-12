Ukraine’s foreign minister on military aid, Russia’s shift east and the prospect of peace

Judy Woodruff:

Russia's President Vladimir Putin said today that his war in Ukraine will continue until it has achieved the goals that he set forth. And he insisted all was going according to plan, despite dogged Ukrainian resistance that forced the Russians to retreat from an assault on the capital, Kyiv.

Meantime, Ukrainian officials said that they are investigating the possible use of a chemical agent against their troops in Mariupol, where the mayor said today that 21,000 people have been killed during the ongoing siege.

On that trip to Iowa this afternoon, President Biden had some of his harshest words yet for Putin, and he tied the war to America's energy crisis, as we said.