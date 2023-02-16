People living with long COVID explain how the disease changed their lives

Subscribe to Here’s the Deal, our politics
William Brangham
William Brangham
The specter of long COVID, with its mysterious cause, no obvious cure and an unknown duration, haunts millions and millions of people. In this report, we hear from some of those who are suffering with it and Wiliam Brangham speaks with Dr. David Putrino of Mount Sinai Health in New York about the varied symptoms people are dealing with.
William Brangham is a correspondent and producer for PBS NewsHour in Washington, D.C. He joined the flagship PBS program in 2015, after spending two years with PBS NewsHour Weekend in New York City.
