Perdue: Split Congress has ‘historic opportunity’ to make big deals

And, as we heard, President Trump is expected to double down in his speech tonight, calling on Congress to fund a wall, a barrier along the southern border.

One option he hasn't ruled out, declaring a national emergency to build the wall. That is causing a split among Senate Republicans. Senator Lindsey Graham warned yesterday that there could be a war within the GOP over the wall.

We turn out to one of the president's most loyal allies in Congress. He is Senator David Perdue of Georgia.

