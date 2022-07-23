News Wrap: WHO calls monkeypox virus a global emergency

Subscribe to Here’s the Deal, our politics newsletter for analysis you won’t find anywhere else.
In our news wrap Saturday, the WHO announced the monkeypox virus has now reached more than 70 countries and should be treated as a global emergency, two Americans were killed in Ukraine's eastern Donbas region while elsewhere Russia targeted Odesa, doctors say President Biden most likely contracted the BA-5 variant, and a raging wildfire near Yosemite triggered widespread evacuations.
