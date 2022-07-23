July 23, 2022PBS News Weekend full episode

Saturday on the NewsHour...

Saturday on PBS News Weekend, Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg discusses how he's tackling persistent flight delays and how Democrats should highlight historic infrastructure investments. Then, we look at the economic impacts of unchecked climate change. Plus, how future technologies could accelerate the spread of dangerous conspiracy theories, like the ones that fueled the insurrection.

