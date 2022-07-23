Subscribe to Here’s the Deal, our politics newsletter for analysis you won’t find anywhere else.
Saturday on PBS News Weekend, Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg discusses how he's tackling persistent flight delays and how Democrats should highlight historic infrastructure investments. Then, we look at the economic impacts of unchecked climate change. Plus, how future technologies could accelerate the spread of dangerous conspiracy theories, like the ones that fueled the insurrection.
