Pete Buttigieg on election results, paying for health care and bringing America together

Pete Buttigieg:

Well, I have always said there is no such thing as a permanently red state.

And when you see the governorship of Kentucky go to a Democratic candidate, when you see the chambers flipping in Virginia and a lot of other encouraging results, what it tells you is that a lot of people, including people in the habit of voting for a Republican, are fed up with what the Republican Party is doing right now, in particular its embrace of a president who goes against every value, progressive and conservative, that we used to count on from either party.

So I think it is very encouraging. It shows us that, if we do a good job of making sure that we reach out to energize our base and to recruit as many Americans as possible, including people who maybe have thought of themselves as Republicans in the past, offer a message and a vision of the future where they see that they can belong, even as we move to solve these serious issues around health care, climate, the economy and more, we absolutely can win, not just the White House in 2020, but, crucially, win the Congress and win across the states too.