William Brangham:

Judy, the first thing to know — and we really cannot stress this enough — is that this is very initial data that was put out by Pfizer and its German partner the drugmaker BioNTech.

But the result was beyond what many expected. Pfizer said initial results found its vaccine was 90 percent effective in preventing COVID among volunteers who had no prior infection.

The data hasn't been published or reviewed by a medical journal yet, but Pfizer released it today, with the hopes of getting approval for use in the weeks ahead.

Dr. Albert Bourla is the chairman and CEO of Pfizer, and he joins me now.

Dr. Bourla, very good to have you on the "NewsHour."

Before we talk about the results, I wonder if you could just give me a sense of, as the CEO of this company, what was your reaction when you heard this news first come in?