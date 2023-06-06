PGA Tour and Saudi-backed LIV Golf announce surprise merger following legal battle

The PGA Tour is merging with the Saudi-backed LIV Golf. The stunning announcement ends months of bitter legal fights between the rival groups. The PGA says the move will unify the game of golf, but critics and human rights activists argue the merger will stain the legacy of the tour, given LIV's ties to the Saudi royal family. Amna Nawaz discussed the move with Brendan Quinn of The Athletic.

