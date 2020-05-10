Photographer known for images of bald eagles deported back to war zone

Hari Sreenivasan:

Before the COVID-19 pandemic, deportations of undocumented immigrants and the policies surrounding the process, were a regular part of news coverage.

During the current crisis, news about deportations and immigration–like many other issues — has not been as prominent. But one man's recent removal from the United States caught the attention of his own community and beyond.

NewsHour Weekend Special Correspondent Tom Casciato has our story.