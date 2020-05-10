Little libraries become food pantries during COVID-19

Hari Sreenivasan:

When the coronavirus emerged in the U.S., people who share books on a small-scale and countless others who wanted to help their neighbors saw a new need.

Boxes and stands offering free household goods, food, and other supplies appeared with signs saying take what you need.

Now there's a growing network of "sharing boxes" nationwide and many began as part of the non-profit organization– Little Free Library.

Part of the routine for the Hillman family in Cottage Grove, Wisconsin is a daily walk and a visit to the Little Free Library they added to their front yard last summer.