Pioneering journalist Lesley Stahl on breaking into a boys’ club

And he said:

"Now, you see right over there." And it said "Cronkite." "Roger sits there." It said "Mudd." "Dan sits here." It said "Rather."

"And you will sit there." And it said "Female."

Before my class — I call him the affirmative action babies of 1972 — women basically fundamentally covered what we call the soft issues. We covered health. We covered first ladies. We covered parties.

But after affirmative action, we were covering the Pentagon, we were covering politics, the White House. Everything just washed over us.