Ukraine’s top prosecutor on mass graves and other Russian atrocities in recaptured areas

Nick Schifrin:

It is the ultimate dehumanization, human beings buried in unmarked graves. More than 400 of them left behind by occupying Russian forces in Izyum in Eastern Ukraine, discovered when Ukrainian forces liberated the city last week.

Investigators are now exhuming the graves and say 99 percent were killed by violence and some of the bodies show signs of torture. It is just the latest sign of apparent war crimes in Ukraine.

The Ukrainian official responsible for trying to hold Russia accountable, the equivalent to the attorney general, is the prosecutor general, Andriy Kostin. And he joins me in the studio.

Andriy Kostin, thank you very much. Welcome to the "NewsHour."

I spent the last week in Kharkiv, where we visited villages that have just been liberated from Russian forces by Ukrainian troops. We met a woman who had to witness the exhumation of her own son, who had been tortured and murdered by Russian soldiers. We visited a room right there that Russian occupiers used for torture, and now that mass burial site that we see there in Izyum.

So, what evidence of war crimes so far right now are you seeing at that site in Izyum?

Andriy Kostin, Prosecutor General of Ukraine: We see people who were killed, civilians.

We see people who — with bound hands. We saw bodies of people with broken limbs. And we also see bodies with the clear traces of torture.