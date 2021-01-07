Police response at the Capitol brings claims of ‘white privilege’

Amna Nawaz:

Let's turn now to another key part of the fallout, how police responded and treated the mob that stormed the Capitol.

My "NewsHour" colleagues and I witnessed it in real time, reporting from outside and around the Capitol all day yesterday.

And it was clear that, as rioters were breaching the barriers and breaking into the Capitol, and then walking out very few were being arrested. Now, that treatment was very different from what we have seen reporting on other protests, including, and most strikingly, Black Lives Matter protests this year.

And that distinction has sparked a new discussion.

With us for more on that is Ibram X. Kendi. He's the director and founder of the Center for Antiracist Research at Boston University. He's the author of "How to Be an Antiracist" and the upcoming book "Four Hundred Souls." He's also a contributor for CBS News.

Ibram, welcome back to the "NewsHour." And thanks for being with us.

I would like to start with the events of yesterday because it was so surreal for so many people watching. You were watching in real time as well. What were you thinking?