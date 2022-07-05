Police search for a motive in Highland Park mass shooting

Judy Woodruff:

A seventh person has died from the mass shooting in Highland Park, Illinois. Police are charging the gunmen with multiple counts this evening.

Officials said today that the 21-year-old preplanned the July 4 attack for several weeks. Nearly 40 other people were injured after the suspect fired over 70 rounds of ammunition during a holiday parade. While the community grieves, law enforcement is still trying to determine a motive.

Lisa Desjardins begins our coverage with this report.