Highland Park Mayor Nancy Rotering on how her community is coping after July 4 attack

Judy Woodruff:

Let's go to Highland Park now to hear more about how that community is coping and the questions surrounding the shooting.

Nancy Rotering is the mayor. And she joins me now.

Madam Mayor, thank you for being here.

And you do have our deepest condolences. We know that a seventh person has died, what is it, well over 30 people wounded.

Can you tell us any more about those who are still in the hospital?

Nancy Rotering, Mayor of Highland Park, Illinois: The folks who are still in the hospital have a broad range of injuries. And they are scattered throughout regional hospitals.

So we are obviously trying to respect the terror and sadness that their families are experiencing right now and trying to give them their space, but understand that these were — this was a weapon of war meant to destroy human life. And so people are dealing with a broad range of injuries.