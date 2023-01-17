Political divide between red and blue states on display as governors inaugurated

Amy Walter:

That's right.

And both of these men were just reelected. So they have the opportunity now to make the case, not just for what they're looking ahead for, 2023, but, again, Newsom looking at '24 as well. He's mentioned in many conversations as being a potential presidential candidate.

His argument — and he's been making this now for the last few months — is that California is the last line of defense for the values of blue states, especially on issues like abortion, or, in the case as he makes out in his inaugural, fighting against — literally fighting against red states and what he calls the media that backs those states and the people who run those states.