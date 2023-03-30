Political satirist and comedian Mark Russell dies at 90

Satirist Mark Russell, who poked fun at America's political elite for more than half a century, died Thursday at the age of 90. He was best known for his PBS comedy specials that aired from 1975 to 2004. Russell died at his home in Washington, D.C. of complications from prostate cancer, his wife told the Washington Post.

