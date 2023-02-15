Criticism over lax construction standards grows 10 days after Turkey and Syria earthquake

Peter Smith:

To be rescued after 10 days under the rubble is to defy all the odds.

Forty-two-year-old Melike Imamoglu was pulled to safety today by search teams who refused to give up. But rescues are rare. The focus is now on body recovery for funerals. We saw three found under here today.

The air is thick with hazardous dust and the smell of smoke, but families still sit in the cold waiting for news.

"I have six family members still in there," this man tells me. "How could so many buildings just fall? We want to know if the construction companies broke any rules. They need to be arrested. We need justice."

The search for the missing is ongoing, but a search for answers here has just begun. Fourteen arrests have been made and more than 100 warrants are out for builders suspected of cutting corners.

Lawyers are here gathering evidence for Turkey's prosecutors.