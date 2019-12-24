Pop culture ‘game-changers’ from the past decade

Jeffrey Brown:

New technology changed the way art is made and received in a world of streaming video, podcasts and selfies. New stars emerged with new stories. The social and political divisions of our times were reflected in music, books and other art forms.

We look at some of the decade's trends and trend-makers with two critics who watch for them, Wesley Morris of The New York Times and Lorraine Ali of The Los Angeles Times.

Welcome to you both.

Wesley, let me start with you.

When we think big about — well, I just mentioned technology. In what ways has that been most impactful for you?