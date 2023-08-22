Prachi Gupta takes on the model minority myth in new memoir

Prachi Gupta:

I decided to share them because we need to hear the stories.

We need to hear and really understand what the pressure of success and achievement does to a person's psyche, to our relationships, to our family. I think we live in this hypercapitalist culture that really only values us for what we can produce in the world. And as immigrants coming in to this country — well, my grandparents came to Canada.

And they were — they came here in search of better opportunity and really had to buy into the American dream, which I think the same pressures exist in Canada, in order to belong, to assimilate, to fit in. But when they spent all of this energy to focusing on that projecting this image on making sure their kids had these opportunities, there's also a hidden cost and a hidden toll to that and a lot of pressure that comes with having to fit that mold.

And America and I think Canada too really only accepts or wants immigrants if they look a certain way, if they behave a certain way. And I wanted to write an honest story about what that pressure can do to a person's psyche, what they can do to their relationships. And my story does not speak for everybody's, but there's so much pressure to hide these things, to not talk about them, again, because of the image that we're expected, especially as Asian Americans with the model minority myth to portray.

And I think we need to be honest about the harm that this myth causes our — on our bodies, our lives and our within our families.