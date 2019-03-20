Preet Bharara on how Trump is eroding faith in law enforcement

Judy Woodruff:

Special counsel Robert Mueller and his team are not the only arm of the Justice Department investigating the president. The Southern District of New York is leading probes into hush money payments made by Mr. Trump's former lawyer, and it's involved in investigating donations to the president's inauguration.

Preet Bharara was the U.S. attorney in charge of the Southern District, until Mr. Trump fired him. Bharara is out with a new book, "Doing Justice."

I spoke with him just a short time ago.

Preet Bharara, welcome to the "NewsHour."

With this book, you essentially walk us through the work you have done as the chief prosecutor in New York's federal district.

So, my question to you is, you know, you have explained to us how the justice system works. Is that justice system doing the job that it should right now for the American people?