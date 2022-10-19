President Biden releases more oil from strategic reserve to help lower gas prices

Brian Deese:

Well, it's important we put this move in perspective.

As you said, when Putin invaded Ukraine, that created a global supply challenge. It took Russian barrels of oil off the market and meant that we needed to stabilize supply. And, in response to that, last spring, the president announced that he would authorize a historic amount, 180 million barrels, of releases from our Strategic Petroleum Reserve.

We have been executing on that on a monthly basis and providing supply into the market. Today's announcement of 15 million barrels is the last tranche of that. And independent analysts that have looked at that announcement and that effort in the aggregate agree that it has had a significant impact on moderating energy prices.

And, again, if you step back, prices ran up in the wake of Putin's invasion of Ukraine, but because of the actions that we have taken and other steps, we have seen prices come down by nearly 30 percent since midsummer.

And what that means in practice is the price of a gallon of gas in this country is down by about $1.15 from those highs in the summer. So, the president is making good on the commitment to release 180 million barrels. But he also announced that we will, as a government, repurchase oil when oil — the price of oil falls to $70 a barrel, so that we can refill that national stockpile and also provide the industry and the market some certainty that there will be a buyer at those lower prices.

And that's something that we have heard is important to providing an incentive to do more production today. That's another important step the president announced.