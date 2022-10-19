Subscribe to Here’s the Deal, our politics newsletter for analysis you won’t find anywhere else.
Wednesday on the NewsHour, President Biden releases millions more barrels of oil from the strategic petroleum reserve to help lower gas prices. We examine the potential impact of several critical campaigns for governor and the contentious issues that could decide them. Plus, Russia's war in Ukraine causes more hunger and poverty in central Africa as food prices rise.
