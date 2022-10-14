Why gas prices are so much higher in California and how the state is reacting

Subscribe to Here’s the Deal, our politics newsletter for analysis you won’t find anywhere else.
William Brangham
Courtney Norris
Gas prices in much of the country have dropped substantially this fall. But in California, it’s been just the opposite. Prices there are pushing some residents to the edge, and the record costs are raising concerns about whether price gouging is to blame. William Brangham looked into the state government's response and discussed it with business and public policy professor Severin Borenstein.
William Brangham is a correspondent and producer for PBS NewsHour in Washington, D.C. He joined the flagship PBS program in 2015, after spending two years with PBS NewsHour Weekend in New York City.
Courtney Norris is the deputy senior producer of national affairs for the NewsHour. She can be reached at cnorris@newshour.org or on Twitter @courtneyknorris
