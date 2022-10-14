Why gas prices are so much higher in California and how the state is reacting

Gas prices in much of the country have dropped substantially this fall. But in California, it’s been just the opposite. Prices there are pushing some residents to the edge, and the record costs are raising concerns about whether price gouging is to blame. William Brangham looked into the state government's response and discussed it with business and public policy professor Severin Borenstein.

