President Biden surveys catastrophic damage left behind in Florida by Hurricane Ian

William Brangham:

For more on the recovery efforts, I spoke earlier with Jennifer Hiner. she's with Fairfax County Fire and Rescue in Virginia, but her unit was activated by FEMA to help down in Florida.

I began by asking her about the kind of work they're doing around Fort Myers.

Jennifer Hiner, Fairfax County, Virginia, Fire and Rescue: So, we will go out in small squads.

And we are doing basic assessments on the homes. We're helping people if they need medical help. We also have FEMA distribution lists. So we're giving them the addresses, the times and then what they can receive at those distribution centers. So we're just making contact with the residents.

If anybody has reported missing, we do our due diligence and try and go locate that person and go clear any residents just to make sure that they left or are evacuated, that they're not still in that structure. So we're still doing search-and-rescue operations.

There's a lot of destruction, especially in the R.V. trailer park areas and along the shoreline as well. Trees are down. Roadways are blocked. Power's out, no water. And it's very sad. The residents, they're resilient. They're bouncing back. Everybody is very friendly. And they're just ready and eager to get their homes and their counties up and running again.