Recovery efforts still in full force days after Hurricane Ian’s landfall

William Brangham:

Beyond Florida, Ian's wrath continued north to the Carolinas and up to Virginia, which saw some of the worst flooding in over a decade.

For his part, President Biden plans to visit Florida on Wednesday. But, first, the president spent the afternoon in Puerto Rico, surveying damage in the southern part of the island blasted by another hurricane, the Category 1 storm Fiona. It touched down on September 18 and killed at least two people and is estimated to have caused $3 billion in damages.

The president announced $60 million in U.S. aid and reiterated that he'd stand behind the island as it rebuilds.

Joe Biden, President of the United States: We know that the climate crisis and more extreme weather are going to continue to hit this island and hit the United States overall. And, as we rebuild, we have to ensure that we build it to last.

And I want the people of Puerto Rico to know I'm committed, my entire administration is committed to standing with you every step of the way, as long as it takes.