Rescue teams search for people who may still be trapped in homes after Hurricane Ian

Judy Woodruff:

Nearly a week after Hurricane Ian made landfall in Florida, search-and-rescue teams are still on the job in Southwestern Florida. More than 100 people in the state were killed in the storm and its aftermath, according to the latest count from several news organizations.

And utility workers say that it will likely take until the weekend for all power to be restored. More than 400,000 customers remain without electricity tonight.

William Brangham has the latest.