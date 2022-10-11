Pressure mounts on Los Angeles city leaders following leaked audio of racist remarks

William Brangham:

The comments have led to widespread calls for those on the recordings to resign.

Earlier today, protests erupted at the City Council's meeting. Martinez said she'd stepped down as president of the City Council and take a leave of absence, but not resign.

For more on all of this, I'm joined now by L.A. Times opinion columnist Erika Smith, who has been covering this very closely.

Erika Smith, thank you so much for being here.

We saw a touch of the protests that broke out the City Council today. Can you just give us a sense of, what is the mood like in the city right now?