‘Under the Skin’ delves into systemic racism and its toll on health

Health disparities among different racial groups remain a major problem in the United States, one that was magnified during the height of the pandemic, but has been part of American history since its earliest days. A new book called "Under the Skin" looks at the causes for that. Author Linda Villarosa joins Amna Nawaz to discuss.

