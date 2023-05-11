Proposed EPA rules would force power plants to slash carbon emissions

William Brangham:

I mean, Geoff, this is the third major move that the administration has made to cut the greenhouse gas emissions, as you said, that are heating this planet to a dangerous degree.

The first was, last year, the passage of the Inflation Reduction Act. Then, last month, the EPA issued these very strict rules on auto emissions. And now, today, we have power plants. The issue with generating electricity in this country is that that creates about a quarter of all of America's pollution. So it's a big chunk.

And the EPA is saying to these power plants and utilities around the country, you have got to cut those emissions, and you have got to use existing technology. And you have got to do it quickly by as up to 90 percent in the near future.

And the EPA says, if we do this, the air that we all breathe is going to be cleaner, and we're going to make a significant dent in the emissions that we're putting out that are causing climate change.

So, some environmentalists said the EPA needs to do more. But many environmentalists today are cheering this move.

Earlier today, I talked to Manish Bapna. He's the president and CEO of the Natural Resources Defense Council. Here's what he had to say.

Manish Bapna, President and CEO, Natural Resources Defense Council: I mean, the urgency of the climate crisis cannot be overstated.

But what we have seen in the past year finally positions the United States to take a leadership role in tackling the climate crisis. We have seen, truly, a historic triple play for climate action.