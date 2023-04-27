Prosecutors accuse guardsman in intelligence leak of history of violence and threats

Nick Schifrin:

Prosecutors are trying to make sure that Teixeira remains in federal custody.

And to make their case, they painted him as a much more dangerous figure both to the public and to national security than we knew previously. Take a look at this. They allege that, in 2018, he was suspended from high school for making remarks about guns, Molotov cocktails and racial threats, an incident that caused Massachusetts to deny him a firearms identification card.

And then they talk about regular violent comments he made online, killing an expletive ton of people to cull the weak-minded, turning a minivan into a — quote — "assassination van," and then finally using a rifle in a crowded environment.

They alleged that he used a government computer to research previous shootings and standoffs with federal agents and had a — quote — "virtual arsenal" inside his bedroom.

They also describe that he had multiple computers that he threw into a dumpster to destroy to try and cover his tracks. And that's a picture of all those computers.

And on national security, prosecutors wrote that Teixeira may still have access to a trove of classified information that would be of tremendous value to hostile nation-states that could offer him safe harbor and attempt to facilitate his escape.

Now, it is important to note that there is no evidence that Teixeira leaked these documents to aid one of America's adversaries. But, clearly, these are extraordinary statements about a 21-year-old airman who only had access to these documents he leaked because he was an I.T. specialist on a highly secure network.