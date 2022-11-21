Give to PBS NewsHour now
Prosecutors pursue hate crime charges in Colorado LGBTQ nightclub shooting

The suspect in the shooting at an LGBTQ nightclub in Colorado Springs is being held by police on murder and hate crimes charges. Anderson Aldrich is accused of killing five people and wounding nearly 20 others. Stephanie Sy reports on the investigation and speaks with Nadine Bridges of the LGBTQ advocacy group One Colorado.

Stephanie Sy is a PBS NewsHour correspondent and serves as anchor of PBS NewsHour West. Throughout her career, she served in anchor and correspondent capacities for ABC News, Al Jazeera America, CBSN, CNN International, and PBS NewsHour Weekend. Prior to joining NewsHour, she was with Yahoo News where she anchored coverage of the 2018 Midterm Elections and reported from Donald Trump’s victory party on Election Day 2016.

Lizz Bolaji is a News Assistant for the PBS NewsHour

