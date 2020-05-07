Public health expert decries ‘total abdication of federal leadership’ on COVID-19 testing

Judy Woodruff:

More than half the states in the U.S. have started to partially reopen their economies or plan to do soon.

But even as business and political pressure grows to reopen, there are questions about how to do that with social distancing and a shortage of tests for some who want one. There's an average of about 250,000 tests being taken each day in the U.S.

Dr. Ashish Jha is focused on those very questions, as the director of the Harvard Global Health Institute. And we're going to talk about that and the federal government's role in responding to the pandemic with him.

Dr. Jha, thank you for joining us again on the "NewsHour."

So, what should ideally happen before a state starts to reopen?