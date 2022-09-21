Puerto Rico begins hurricane recovery with most of island still without power and water

William Brangham
By —

William Brangham

Audio

Hurricane Fiona is expected to hit Bermuda hard as a Category 4 storm. But when it saturated Puerto Rico earlier this week, it did plenty of damage as a Category 1 storm and set back the modest progress made in the five years since Hurricane Maria. William Brangham reports on the impact the storm has had on communities across the island.

Listen to this Segment

William Brangham
By —

William Brangham

William Brangham is a correspondent and producer for PBS NewsHour in Washington, D.C. He joined the flagship PBS program in 2015, after spending two years with PBS NewsHour Weekend in New York City.

@WmBrangham

Support Provided By: Learn more

More Ways to Watch

Additional Support Provided By: