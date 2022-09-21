Puerto Rico begins hurricane recovery with most of island still without power and water

Subscribe to Here’s the Deal, our politics newsletter for analysis you won’t find anywhere else.
William Brangham
Hurricane Fiona is expected to hit Bermuda hard as a Category 4 storm. But when it saturated Puerto Rico earlier this week, it did plenty of damage as a Category 1 storm and set back the modest progress made in the five years since Hurricane Maria. William Brangham reports on the impact the storm has had on communities across the island.
William Brangham is a correspondent and producer for PBS NewsHour in Washington, D.C. He joined the flagship PBS program in 2015, after spending two years with PBS NewsHour Weekend in New York City.
