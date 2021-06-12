Pulse shooting anniversary: Survivors soldier on for gun reform

Hari Sreenivasan:

Commemorations are underway today in remembrance of the victims and survivors of the Pulse Nightclub mass murder.

Five years ago today a gunman opened fire on the gay nightclub in Orlando, Florida killing 49 people and injuring more than 50.

At the time, it was the deadliest mass shooting in modern American history and immediately prompted calls for gun safety legislation.

In a statement released today, President Joe Biden called the Pulse Nightclub "hallowed ground" and said he will sign a bill in the coming days designating the location as a national memorial.

For more on the Pulse Nightclub shooting half a decade later, Ivette Feliciano recently spoke with two survivors of that attack about how they are coping after the tragedy and the work they are doing to prevent future gun violence.