COVID-19, climate change, China: Biden reaffirms America’s global role at the G7

Yamiche Alcindor:

Well, the pandemic, of course, is one of the top priorities of the Biden administration and this G7 and these European leaders that President Biden is meeting with and what we hear from the White House in particular, that they're trying to move past the Trump-era and by doing that, what they're trying to do is show that America has action and really have arms around the pandemic. And we saw the G7 come out saying that they're going to pledge one billion number of doses, coronavirus doses to nations who need it and half of them, 500 million will be coming from the United States.

So you see here the U.S., President Biden, saying that they're taking a leap on this vaccine donation. But I should also note that the U.S. was facing pressure to donate more vaccines. And there was also some talk of the fact that because the U.S. prioritized defense for the production and domestic production that upset the global supply chain when it came to the vaccination.