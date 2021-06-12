Street artist and designer Tristan Eaton’s global canvas

Tristan Eaton:

No, because I had to grapple with that early. I had a lot of years with no success and no money and what helped me through all that still helps me to this day, which is that all the external accolades and where you fit in, in the world and how successful you are has nothing to do with the quality of the art you're making, and I found that it was easier for me to focus if I just realized that all I had to do was put my head down and do good work and eventually the world will come if the work is good enough.