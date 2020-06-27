Quest for home ownership turns dreams into nightmares

Hari Sreenivasan:

This month, the Department of Housing and Urban Development announced that homeowners on the verge of losing their homes due to the coronavirus may now have till the end of August. That's because the agency is extending a moratorium on single family home foreclosures, which was set to end next week.

Still, housing advocates warn that a foreclosure crisis, similar to the one during the great recession, could be looming. That crisis helped spawn the rent-to-own model. It was marketed as a way to help low income people who often couldn't qualify for a mortgage become homeowners.

Special Correspondent Karla Murthy bring us this report produced – in part – before the pandemic. It is part of our ongoing series about poverty and opportunity in America: Chasing the Dream.