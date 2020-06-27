Why the race for a COVID-19 vaccine is complicated

Hari Sreenivasan:

With new coronavirus cases at a record high, the race for a COVID-19 vaccine is setting a record pace.

But finding a vaccine and making it through the various stages for approval are two different things.

I recently spoke with ProPublica reporter Caroline Chen about the ambitious timeline and unpredictability of the clinical trials.

At this point, there seems to be a lot of optimism for people to say, you know what, life is going to get back to normal when I get a shot in the arm when there's an approved vaccine. I've heard it's just around the corner. But you talked to a lot of experts and it's not going to be that simple.