Florida shuts bars and beaches as COVID-19 cases surge

Ben Conarck:

Well, the county mayor here just announced that there are going to be closing all the beaches for July 4th weekend. So everyone found that out late last night. That was after a dramatic increase in the case number statewide.

We saw nearly 9,000 cases yesterday, which was, dwarfs anything we had seen before that. So there was a lot of tension that had been building up over the last week. You're seeing these cases jump and everyone is kind of wondering how bad it was going to get.

We still don't know that that, you know, the numbers we saw yesterday, the numbers we saw the day before that really reflect infections that started affecting people, you know, a week or more ago. You don't only have the lag for getting a test result, but then you have a lag when the state process that processes that test result. So you really have to look at it one week at a time. And the last week was certainly an alarming one.