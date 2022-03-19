Amid growing humanitarian crisis, Zelensky calls for more peace talks

Jason Beaubien:

Yeah, there continues to be, you know, missile attacks, mortars around the capital, around Kyiv. It doesn't seem like the Russian forces are actually making a lot of progress, but you're getting more and more shells that are landing on residential compounds closer and closer to the capital, you know, down in Mariupol. The city is still besieged. Some people are managing to get out of there. Most of the fighting, the intense fighting is happening on the east. But even today, you know, there was an airstrike out near the border with Romania, which hadn't happened before. This hypersonic missile that the Russians launched hit a couple of miles from a hotel that some of my colleagues were heading out to in the next few hours. So things are changing very rapidly. You're getting attacks in places that you weren't before. Yeah, it's still very fluid.