Recent surge in violent crimes has made ‘law & order’ a hot button topic, again

Jeff Greenfield:

Yeah, I think in politics there's a thermostat, particularly on issues like crime. When crime went way up in the '60s, law and order became a national political issue in the campaigns of Richard Nixon and George Wallace. When it persisted, the death penalty became much more popular, if I can use that phrase, there were three justices in California Supreme Court thrown off the bench by voters for not being strong enough on the death penalty. Bill Clinton used to campaign behind what was called the blue wall of police officers, and this president pushed for a very draconian crime bill that then Senator Biden supported. When crime went way down, you had a very different approach. Prosecutors began getting elected in places like Philadelphia, San Francisco, New York, who promised an alternative to prison. We had Donald Trump pushing a second chance bill to let prisoners get out early and reconnect with the civilian community. And you had all of this kind of effort to say, Well, we don't really need these kinds of tough crime measures. And then as those policies began to take fruit, the crime rate began to go up and people's minds began to change again.