Record-setting heat wave pushes California power grid to the brink

Stephanie Sy:

Indeed, other parts of the West are under the heat dome, including Salt Lake City, Utah, which recorded its hottest September day since the late 19th century this week and alarmingly low water levels at the Great Salt Lake. Temperatures may not moderate in many places until Friday.

Let's focus on the concern over potential outages in California, the energy grid, and what's being done to deal with the demands of the moment.

For that, I'm joined by Katherine Blunt, who covers renewable energy and utilities at The Wall Street Journal. She's also the author of the new book "California Burning: The Fall of Pacific Gas and Electric and What It Means for America's Power Grid."

Katherine Blunt, thank you so much for joining the "NewsHour."

I was reading that, last night, California's Office of Emergency Services actually sent out an urgent text message telling electricity customers they needed to conserve energy now, or risk outages.

Are those kinds of alerts working to manage demand? And are they enough to prevent the power grid from faltering?